These are the four roads in the Axarquía area earmarked for major investment

Image of one of the roads on which work will be carried out in the Axarquía.

Malaga's provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga has announced that it is to invest 946,359 euros to improve four roads in the Axarquía in the east of the province.

Included in the plans is work to stabilise a slope on the MA-4105 (Canillas de Aceituno-Sedella) which has been put out to tender for 333,218 euros. Contracts have already been signed for a total of 613,141 euros to reinforce the road surface on three other roads: the MA-4106 (access to Canillas de Aceituno from the A-7205), the MA-3114 (Moclinejo-Almáchar) and the MA-3119 (from Benagalbón to Moclinejo).

The president of the Diputación de Málaga, Francisco Salado, explained in a statement that the work will contribute to increasing road safety on the roads under its jurisdiction and therefore improve access and road communications between inland towns and villages. Salado pointed out that in the last three years the provincial authority "has carried out and is carrying out three plans to asphalt and improve the road surface on 52 roads in the provincial road network with an investment of close to 15 million euros".

Work to reinforce the road surface on the three aforementioned roads, which form part of the third asphalting plan being carried out by the Diputación will get under way "in the next few days" according to Salado.

Hormacesa has been awarded a contract for 404,816 euros to reinforce the road surface on the MA-4106, with the asphalting of 3.5 kilometres of the road, while the most deteriorated sections will be regularised beforehand. Canteras de Almargen will be in charge of reinforcing the road surface on various sections of the MA-3114 and MA-3119 roads, for 208,325 euros.

At the same time, the work to stabilise a slope on the MA-4105 is currently out to tender for 333,218.21 euros and the deadline for submitting bids is open until 28 October. The work is expected to start in early 2025. The work is to be carried out at kilometre point 1.380 of the aforementioned road, in a very steep area where the hard shoulder on the left-hand side of the road is practically non-existent due to constant rock falls, which on occasions have even invaded the carriageway.

According to a statement published by the Diputación, "In order to solve this problem a four-metre high dynamic barrier and a metal mesh will be installed". The statement went on to say, "When the installation is completed, the section of road and the hard shoulder affected by the landslides will also be repaired."