Axarquía nurse nominated in national awards for research into diabetes

Aráncha Bermúdez is one of this year's finalists for the general council of nursing research awards.

Arancha Bermúdez, an advanced practice nurse and diabetes educator, attached to the Axarquía health area on the eastern side of Malaga province, is one of 16 finalists who are competing for one of this year's national Premios de Investigación del Consejo General de Enfermería (general council of nursing research awards).

The winners will be announced on Wednesday 5 February during an event that will take place at the headquarters of the general council of nursing headquarters in Madrid.

Bermúdez' research is into the optimisation of flash glucose monitoring in primary care to improve control and adherence to people with type two diabetes mellitus (OPTIMA-Diab2). The general objective has been to evaluate the effectiveness in the context of real clinical practice of an educational program of primary care nurses for people with diabetes mellitus two.

In diabetes care, the incorporation of technology, specifically flash glucose monitoring (GFM), plays a fundamental role in metabolic control and currently remains a challenge.

This project has the support and funding of the Progress and Health Foundation in the 2024 Call for R+i Projects in primary care, regional hospitals and Chares.

The principle objective of the research awards is to support nursing professionals by promoting innovative research projects that lead to an improvement in different areas of health.

The awards are divided into different categories: one subsidises research projects aimed at achieving benefits and impact on health outcomes related to nursing practice in the hospital environment. The second is framed in the community and social sphere. There is also a specific prize to promote research among promising young researchers whose principal investigator must be under 35, and another is given to the best doctoral thesis.