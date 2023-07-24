Axarquía marijuana plantation busted in Operation Baticate

Sections
Guardia Civil officers have dismantled a marijuana operation in the Axarquía village of Benamargosa. During Operation Baticate, named after the avocado smoothie that the village is famous for, one person was arrested, 23 kilos of the drug, some 3,000 euros in cash and items used to cultivate and distribute the drug were seized.
The investigation began in February this year, when the officers became aware of the existence of a marijuana plantation in an isolated house in the village, which is home to just 1,500 people.
The investigation confirmed that an individual had occupied an empty house and had set up the indoor plantation, which they had illegally connected to the electricity supply.
