Malaga's Axarquía gets tourism boost with interactive totems

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 9 March 2026, 17:46 Share

The Mancomunidad association of town halls on the eastern Costa del Sol-Axarquia has put the purchase of nine digital totems that will function as virtual tourist offices out to tender.

The project, which has a grant from Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, has a budget of 162,751 euros and is part of its digital transformation process.

The president of the Mancomunidad, Jorge Martín, explained that the aim is to "update and modernise the conventional methods of tourist information and promotion used until now and thus adapt to the current demand and profile of visitors". He went on to say that the devices will provide interactive tourist information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The nine totems will be installed in strategic locations in the coastal towns which attract the most visitors: two in Rincón de la Victoria, two in Vélez-Málaga, one in Algarrobo, two in Torrox and two in Nerja.

"They will be located in places of great tourist affluence so that visitors can get to know in a direct and entertaining way the complete offer of the Axarquía, both on the coast and inland," said Martín.

The aim is that visitors to the coast can also discover the heritage, natural and gastronomic resources of the area's 27 inland towns and villages.

The Mancomunidad is working with the Andalusian Institute for Research and Innovation in Tourism of the University of Malaga, which is providing technical advice on the implementation of these virtual offices. Martín explained that the aim is "to have cutting-edge technological solutions that improve the promotion of the destination".

The Mancomunidad's vice-president for tourism, Jesús Pérez Atencia, said that the totems "will offer a sustainable and accessible service of complete, up-to-date and personalised tourist information in accordance with the preferences and needs of the current tourist demand".

He also pointed out that they will make it possible to analyse data in order to better understand visitor flows and behaviour.