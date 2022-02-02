Authorities break up illegal caravan sites in Vélez-Málaga Police officers searched eight plots offering overnight stays for the vehicles and said some of the sites could pose a danger to visitors

National Police officers have broken up eight illegal campsites offering parking for caravans and motorhomes without having the correct licences. 'Operation Caravan' has involved the collaboration of local and national police agents, Vélez-Málaga town hall and the regional government. A series of inspections took place across the Vélez-Málaga area on 25 January.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the National Police said that the aim of the joint operation was to "put an end to clandestine caravan parks that have breached current tourism, hospitality and urban planning laws, as well as possibly committing offences against the environment and electricity fraud.”

It went on to say that thanks to the location of the land and its proximity to the coast, these clandestine caravan sites have multiplied in the Axarquia, turning them into a very profitable business with rentals of vehicles, bungalows and huts for weeks and even months on end.

However, the statement highlighted the fact that these sites do not meet minimum sanitation or health and safety standards, as well as having illegal connections to electricity supplies, posing a danger to visitors. It also mentioned unfair competition towards legal companies in the sector.

The operation has also led to the location of a further eleven sites that contravene local regulations, which have been brought to the attention of the authorities. "The controls will continue to be carried out periodically to confirm that these sites comply with current legislation," the statement concluded.