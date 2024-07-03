Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the work designed with artificial intelligence and converted into a postage stamp. SUR
First postage stamp in Spain designed using AI goes on display on the Costa del Sol
First postage stamp in Spain designed using AI goes on display on the Costa del Sol

Vélez-Málaga visual artist Rafael Moreno-Mata has created the artificial intelligence artwork

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 16:19

Visual artist Rafael Moreno-Mata from Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol creates art using artificial intelligence. His work explores the intersections between technology and human creativity, establishing new paradigms in the world of contemporary art.

Rafael's latest creation can be seen at the post office in Calle del Río in Vélez-Málaga. This space has become the focus of artistic innovation with the presentation of the first postage stamp in Spain created with artificial intelligence. Thanks to the 'Your stamp' programme run by Correos, the Spanish post office, this pioneering work fuses technology and art, marking it "a milestone in the postal and cultural history of the country," according to Moreno-Mata.

The artist goes on to say that the stamp is, "a collector's item, but also a window into the digital art revolution". The original work, which measures 1x1 metres, is exhibited alongside the stamp in the post office in the centre of Vélez-Málaga, "offering visitors a unique visual experience that highlights the symbiosis between traditional art and the infinite possibilities of artificial intelligence," he adds.

In addition to the exhibition in Vélez-Málaga, Moreno-Mata has sent four unique postcards, also created with artificial intelligence and the new postage stamp, to prestigious institutions and a private collector. The recipients of these postcards are the Reina Sofía Museum, the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid, and the collector Luis Antelo, also in Madrid. "These postcards underline the importance and scope of this innovative fusion of art and technology," says the artist.

Exhibition at La Casa de las Titas

Moreno-Mata, who has held seven exhibitions in the last year and produced several posters with artificial intelligence, including for the last San Miguel fair in Vélez-Málaga, considers himself "a pioneer in integrating this technology into art".

The inauguration of this exhibition and the presentation of the new stamp took place last Friday at La Casa de las Titas holiday apartments in Vélez-Málaga, and is open to the general public. "It is an exceptional opportunity to appreciate how technology and art converge to create something truly innovative and memorable," he concluded.

