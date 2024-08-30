Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the promenade in Torre del Mar. E. Cabezas
Arrested for masturbating in front of children on busy Costa del Sol promenade
112 incident

The 43-year-old man first positioned himself next to a sports area on the seafront and then went into public toilets, leaving the door ajar

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Friday, 30 August 2024, 09:18

A middle-aged man was arrested in Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Monday 26 August for allegedly masturbating on the town's promenade, next to a sports area, which was busy with adults and minors in the area at the time.

Local Police officers went to the scene and proceeded to arrest him for an alleged offence of exhibitionism. According to witnesses, the 43-year- old Spanish man was watching several young people who were doing sport on the town's beach.

Witnesses told the officers that the man began to touch himself while watching the children, all of which was witnessed by numerous passers-by of all ages.

Subsequently, he allegedly went into a nearby public toilet to continue masturbating, leaving the door ajar, and was seen by several people. Apparently, according to the witnesses, he then went to the beach to swim.

The man had met his partner at a beach bar, but went to the toilet which was further away from the establishment, near the sports area, instead of going to the toilet of the beach bar where he was a customer.

The man's partner apparently told the officers that he had said that he was going to go for a swim to cool down, so did not really know why he was taking so long.

