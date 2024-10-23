Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The promenade in Torre del Mar. E. Cabezas
Elderly woman suffers fractured ribs after being hit by young boy riding electric scooter on Costa del Sol promenade
 

Elderly woman suffers fractured ribs after being hit by young boy riding electric scooter on Costa del Sol promenade

Police officers are studying CCTV footage from the area in a bid to discover the identity of the rider who is believed to be around eight years old. The minimum age limit for electric scooter riders is 14

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 12:40

Opciones para compartir

An 83-year-old woman was injured after being hit by a boy, aged around eight years old, on an electric scooter on the seafront promenade in Torre del Mar, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.

The elderly woman was out with her family when she was struck at about 4.20pm on Sunday 20 October. The victim fell to the ground and sustained several trauma injuries.

Local Police and paramedics rushed to the scene, before the woman was transferred by ambulance to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía after fracturing several ribs and sustaining multiple bruises all over her body.

The child was reportedly accompanied by another child, who was also riding an electric scooter. Both apologised to the elderly woman after the incident, leaving the scene before police officers arrived

For this reason, the Local Police force opened an investigation to try to identify and locate them by analysing the security cameras of the businesses in the area. It should be noted that the minimum age required to drive an electric scooter is 14.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  2. 2 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  3. 3 Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village
  4. 4 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  5. 5 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  6. 6 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  7. 7 SUR wines and gourmet: five years of wine and premium products in Malaga province
  8. 8 More than 120 people of 24 different nationalities have already used new legal advice service in Torremolinos
  9. 9 Prizes for pooches at Costa del Sol dog show
  10. 10 Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad