Elderly woman suffers fractured ribs after being hit by young boy riding electric scooter on Costa del Sol promenade

Eugenio Cabezas
Torre del Mar
Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 12:40
An 83-year-old woman was injured after being hit by a boy, aged around eight years old, on an electric scooter on the seafront promenade in Torre del Mar, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.
The elderly woman was out with her family when she was struck at about 4.20pm on Sunday 20 October. The victim fell to the ground and sustained several trauma injuries.
Local Police and paramedics rushed to the scene, before the woman was transferred by ambulance to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía after fracturing several ribs and sustaining multiple bruises all over her body.
The child was reportedly accompanied by another child, who was also riding an electric scooter. Both apologised to the elderly woman after the incident, leaving the scene before police officers arrived
For this reason, the Local Police force opened an investigation to try to identify and locate them by analysing the security cameras of the businesses in the area. It should be noted that the minimum age required to drive an electric scooter is 14.
