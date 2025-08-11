87-year-old man dies in house fire in Malaga town The fire started at 5.30pm on Friday 8 August in a house located in the Fuente del Conejo residential area of Frigiliana

Firefighters, Guardia Civil and health workers, in the area of the incident. In the centre, the affected house.

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 11 August 2025, 13:19 Share

An 87-year-old foreign resident of Frigiliana in the Axarquía area of Malaga province has died in a fire in his home located in the Fuente del Conejo residential area, just outside the town centre.

Emergency services were called at around 5.30pm on Friday 8 August when local residents spotted a large amount of smoke coming from a rural farmhouse. Local Police officers, rural guards, firefighters, Guardia Civil officers and emergency medical services were called to the scene, where there are numerous rural properties.

Firefighters smothered the flames in the building, which was completely burnt down and treated a 34-year-old resident for smoke inhalation, although he didn't need to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

The owner of the property, Michael Tomas Stevenitt, who had lived in the town for twenty years, died in the fire. His body was found inside the house. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to clarify the cause of the fire.