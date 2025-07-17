Almost 50 new 'sustainable' detached homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol village

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Thursday, 17 July 2025, 10:11 Compartir

Madrid-based property developer Metrovacesa is starting work on its latest project in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. The company is building 45 new homes in the coastal village of Lagos, which is on the eastern border of Vélez and neighbouring Torrox. Prices will range from 388,000 and 464,000 euros and the houses are expected to be ready in the second half of 2028.

Proa is Metrovacesa's new residential development located in Castillo de Lagos. It is made up of 45 three-bedroom detached homes facing the sea, designed to offer modern, functional spaces adapted to current needs. All the homes will have large terraces, landscaped communal areas, private garages and communal swimming pool, as well as a carefully designed interior layout that maximises natural light and comfort.

As part of Metrovacesa's commitment to responsible urban development the company says Proa "has been conceived under the highest standards of sustainability". The homes will have an A energy rating, both in terms of consumption and emissions. Thanks to construction solutions that optimise thermal insulation and reduce energy consumption. The project is part of the company's “Domum commitment” sustainable building standard, which integrates environmental, health and comfort criteria.

Metrovacesa is one of the leading property developers in Spain. With more than one hundred years of history its main activity focuses on the development and sale of homes and is complemented by the development of commercial projects and active land management.

The market value of its assets (GAV) reached 2.38 billion euros in December 2024. "Its geographic presence is unique and balanced, with a special focus on certain large cities," the company explained, adding that it is "also present in first class tourist areas and in smaller towns with high potential".

The developer has 115 active projects currently on the go in different parts of Spain, where it works with local partners to design its developments in line with the needs of each of the markets in which it operates.