Photo of the drugs hidden among the oranges in Vélez-Málaga.
Photo of the drugs hidden among the oranges in Vélez-Málaga. CNP
Crime

Almost 1,600 kilos of hashish found hidden amongst oranges in lorry on A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol

The driver and a passenger in the foreign-plated vehicle have been jailed without bail while the alleged drug-trafficking offence is investigated

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 18 August 2025, 15:08

The National Police have achieved yet another blow to drug-trafficking in Malaga province with the arrest of two people who were transporting 1,579 kilograms of hashish hidden among oranges in a lorry. The police intercepted and arrested the driver and the passenger of the lorry on the A-7 motorway near Vélez-Málaga on the Costa del Sol, heading in the direction of Malaga.

During a police operation, officers from the Udyco serious crime squad noticed that a vehicle was driving closely behind a lorry with foreign licence plates. The occupants of the car seemed worried and vigilant, which indicated that they were carrying out "counter-surveillance or security duties".

The police patrol requested reinforcements. Once the suspects became aware that officers were following them, the car performed an evasive manoeuvre and managed to escape, while the lorry was intercepted at one of the exits of the motorway.

In the lorry, the police found the narcotic substances hidden in orange plastic balls so that they would blend with the real fruit.

The two people were arrested and the court ordered them to be remanded in prison. In the meantime, the investigation to locate the occupants of the car that was following the lorry continues.

