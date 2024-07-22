All systems go for start on new Costa del Sol health centre after 20-year wait

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 22 July 2024, 11:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The countdown is on to the start of work on the long-awaited health centre in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, after more than two decades of red tape, setbacks and unfulfilled promises.

The new facility, which has been in the pipeline for more than 20 years. Is to be built by the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) for which the Junta de Andalucía is responsible, with an initial planned investment of 9.4 million euros and a completion period of 18 months.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo announced the plans after meeting with the architect and project manager, Joaquín López Baldán, and the councillor for urban planning and Infrastructure, Alberto Tomé, to coordinate the start of the works. Armijo explained that the new health centre will be built on a plot of land next to the River Chíllar that the town hall has prepared, providing it with infrastructure and services, with a municipal investment of one million euros.

The future health building will have 26 standard consulting rooms, five multi-purpose, five paediatric, and minor surgery and dentistry rooms. The new healthcare space will also have areas for health education, physiotherapy, electrotherapy, shortwave, two rehabilitation surgeries, radiology and a critical care and emergencies department.

Following the approval of the municipal building permit, the Junta de Andalucía is expected to sign the contract with UTE Albaida Infraestructuras S. A. and Grúas González SLU, who will be carrying out the work, on 29 July.

The space where the future health centre will be built has been used for more than a decade as a parking area with around 500 parking spaces. These parking spaces will disappear in the next few weeks with the start of the works, which is causing concern among local residents about a lack of parking in the town at the height of the summer season.