Aldi opens new supermarket on eastern Costa del Sol

Jennie Rhodes Thursday, 26 June 2025, 10:11

German supermarket chain Aldi opened the doors of its third store in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol on Wednesday 25 June. The new store is located on Avenida Rey Juan Carlos I, on the Pañoleta industrial estate and opposite the existing Lidl store. With this inauguration, the company now has more than 30 supermarkets in Malaga province.

The new supermarket has more than 90 parking spaces and has a workforce of 14 people. Aldi now has more than 390 employees in the province, where it has created around 130 jobs since 2020. In Andalucía its workforce exceeds 1,500 employees.

Since 2020 Aldi has increased its retail space in Malaga by 40 per cent, representing nearly 30 per cent of its total retail space in Andalucía. In 2024 alone three shops were opened in Nerja, Marbella and Torre del Mar.

Nine out of 10 products in Aldi supermarkets are own-brand products, which enables the company to maintain low prices with high quality standards. Aldi is also firmly committed to local produce and works with more than 80 Andalusian suppliers. The chain sells more than 250 products of regional origin in its supermarkets throughout the country.

"We remain committed to the province of Malaga because we believe in its growth potential and in the need to continue offering a shopping option that combines quality, freshness and low prices. Two out of every five Andalusian families already trust us, and we want to continue to be closer and closer to their homes," said Rafael Martínez, Aldi's area expansion manager.

The inauguration was attended by the town's mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez Herrera, who said, "This new opening not only diversifies Vélez-Málaga's commercial offer, but also generates employment and contributes directly to the local economy."

Andalucía is currently the region with the most Aldi supermarkets in Spain, with more than 100 outlets. The company plans to continue growing in the region this summer, with a new opening planned in Almeria province.