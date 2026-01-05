Aemet warns of possible thunderstorms with rain and hail in the Axarquia area

The cold will be the main feature in Malaga on Epiphany.

Storm Francis, which has caused widespread flooding across the region, is finally packing its bags – but not without one last dramatic punch.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by Aemet for thunderstorms this afternoon in the Axarquia region, with a risk of hail and thunderstorms. The warning will be in effect until midnight tonight.

On January 6, Epiphany, the weather will be twofold: on the one hand, cold, as it is expected to be the coldest day so far this winter. In the case of Malaga city, the maximum will be 12 degrees and the minimum will be 6 degrees. This will also be the case on the 7th.

Two other warnings have been activated: one for westerly and onshore winds of up to 70 km/h; and another for coastal phenomena, with north-westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and strong waves.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the scenario will change completely. There will be no rain from Friday to Sunday, skies will be lightly cloudy and temperatures will rise: highs will again be pleasant, around 16-17 degrees Celsius (8 degrees Celsius minimum).