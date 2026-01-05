Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The cold will be the main feature in Malaga on Epiphany. SALVADOR SALAS. ARCHIVO
Axarquia

Aemet warns of possible thunderstorms with rain and hail in the Axarquia area

6th January will be the coldest Epiphany in Malaga in recent years

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Monday, 5 January 2026, 16:27

Storm Francis, which has caused widespread flooding across the region, is finally packing its bags – but not without one last dramatic punch.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by Aemet for thunderstorms this afternoon in the Axarquia region, with a risk of hail and thunderstorms. The warning will be in effect until midnight tonight.

On January 6, Epiphany, the weather will be twofold: on the one hand, cold, as it is expected to be the coldest day so far this winter. In the case of Malaga city, the maximum will be 12 degrees and the minimum will be 6 degrees. This will also be the case on the 7th.

12

degrees will be the maximum forecast for today in Malaga, the coldest day so far this winter.

Two other warnings have been activated: one for westerly and onshore winds of up to 70 km/h; and another for coastal phenomena, with north-westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and strong waves.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the scenario will change completely. There will be no rain from Friday to Sunday, skies will be lightly cloudy and temperatures will rise: highs will again be pleasant, around 16-17 degrees Celsius (8 degrees Celsius minimum).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol village ends year in darkness after second power cut in four days
  2. 2 Urban development law blocks plans for major hotel and golf project on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Used coffin found in bin behind Spanish cemetery
  4. 4 Valencia CF coach lost with kids in boat tragedy
  5. 5 Children around the region await the arrival of their Majesties from the East
  6. 6 Adiós to a long list of legendary stars
  7. 7 The Huelin family: Taking care of the workers in Malaga
  8. 8 Masterclass in Gijón sees Malaga CF surge to within reach of the play-off places
  9. 9 Amateur choir invites new voices to join its 'welcoming community of singers'
  10. 10 Around 1,800 people turn out to end 2025 in Torremolinos during fun run to support Cudeca

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Aemet warns of possible thunderstorms with rain and hail in the Axarquia area

Aemet warns of possible thunderstorms with rain and hail in the Axarquia area