Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the accident on the A7 near La Cala del Moral Tráfico
112

Accident on A7 motorway on eastern Costa del Sol causes major tailbacks

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday 8 January near Rincón de la Victoria, which has become a notorious blackspot in recent years

Rossel Aparicio

Thursday, 8 January 2026, 10:52

A multi-vehicle collision has, once again, disrupted traffic on the A-7 motorway between Rincón de la Victoria and Malaga today, Thursday 8 January. The accident, which according to eyewitnesses involved two cars and a van, occurred around 7.30am, during rush hour, at kilometre 973, near La Cala del Moral, in the direction of Malaga city.

According to information provided to SUR by the Centro de Gestión del Tráfico (traffic management centre), the incident forced the closure of the left lane and caused up to seven kilometres of traffic jams. However, traffic flow in the area had eturned to normal by around 9.45am

Emergency services (061), the Guardia Civil and road maintenance teams were dispatched to the scene. According to callers to the 112 emergency service, one person suffered minor injuries and was complaining of a headache.

Vehicle on fire on the A7 near El Palo
Vehicle on fire on the A7 near El Palo Tráfico

In another incident on Thursday morning, a vehicle fire caused traffic delays on the A-7 near the district of El Palo in Malaga city near kilometre 176, heading in the direction of Almeria. According to information provided by the Centro de Gestión del Tráfico, the incident occurred around 8.15am and resulted in a traffic jam of just over a kilometre. Traffic had returned to normal shortly before 10am.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Christmas decorations burned and public spaces destroyed in eastern Costa del Sol towns
  2. 2 Marbella announces plan to create new parking and improve safety on the Cristo del Amor bridge
  3. 3 Cross restored on Costa del Sol mountain days after vandals knocked it over
  4. 4 Masterclass in Gijón sees Malaga CF surge to within reach of the play-off places
  5. 5 Vuelta a Andalucía 2026 to start in Malaga province with opening stages on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Kings with female faces
  7. 7 Registration open as Malaga Marathon is brought forward this year to November
  8. 8 Ronda steps up the protection of its historic heritage with more than seven million euros in investment in 2025
  9. 9 Antequera CF with play-offs in sight as Malaga province sides deliver mixed opening to 2026

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Accident on A7 motorway on eastern Costa del Sol causes major tailbacks

Accident on A7 motorway on eastern Costa del Sol causes major tailbacks