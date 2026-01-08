Accident on A7 motorway on eastern Costa del Sol causes major tailbacks

Rossel Aparicio Thursday, 8 January 2026, 10:52 Share

A multi-vehicle collision has, once again, disrupted traffic on the A-7 motorway between Rincón de la Victoria and Malaga today, Thursday 8 January. The accident, which according to eyewitnesses involved two cars and a van, occurred around 7.30am, during rush hour, at kilometre 973, near La Cala del Moral, in the direction of Malaga city.

According to information provided to SUR by the Centro de Gestión del Tráfico (traffic management centre), the incident forced the closure of the left lane and caused up to seven kilometres of traffic jams. However, traffic flow in the area had eturned to normal by around 9.45am

Emergency services (061), the Guardia Civil and road maintenance teams were dispatched to the scene. According to callers to the 112 emergency service, one person suffered minor injuries and was complaining of a headache.

Vehicle on fire on the A7 near El Palo Tráfico

In another incident on Thursday morning, a vehicle fire caused traffic delays on the A-7 near the district of El Palo in Malaga city near kilometre 176, heading in the direction of Almeria. According to information provided by the Centro de Gestión del Tráfico, the incident occurred around 8.15am and resulted in a traffic jam of just over a kilometre. Traffic had returned to normal shortly before 10am.