Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to be improved

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has said that it plans to improve access to the popular Chíllar river area from Calle Antonio Ferrandis “Chanquete” and El Chaparil secondary school.

The town hall has given the green light to two projects with an investment of 347,683 euros through the 'Nerja Sostenible' destination tourism sustainability plan (PSTD), which forms part of the recovery, transformation and resilience plan and supported by the European Union using NextGeneration EU funds.

The access road next to the Chaparil secondary school will undergo a complete renovation, which is currently in a poor condition, creating a new, more accessible pedestrian route and reorganising the parking spaces. The road surface will be improved, promoting pedestrianisation and landscaped areas will be created to enhance the surroundings.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo said in a statement that "these actions respond to the need to modernise the access infrastructure to two of the beaches most frequented by residents and visitors, Playazo and Chucho, improving accessibility and the tourist image, while ensuring the preservation of the natural environment of the Chíllar River." He added that once both projects have been approved, the next step will be to draw up the specifications for putting the contract out to tender "as soon as possible".