Photo of the land earmarked for the new car park E. Cabezas
Green light for almost 900 new parking spaces in Nerja on Costa del Sol

The local council has approved a feasibility study for the multistorey facility which will alleviate the town's summer parking problems

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 4 August 2025, 11:20

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has given the green light to a new 847-space car park which was originally announced in May 2022 and planned for the plot of land next to the future health centre, in the Avenida de Pescia area of the town. The new multistorey car park will have four floors.

The new car park will be in addition to the existing ones near the iconic Balcón de Europa, Verano Azul park and Burriana beach, reaching more than 2,000 public parking spaces in Nerja.

According to urban planning councillor Alberto Tomé, once the draft project has been approved, the necessary administrative procedures will be set in motion for the contract for a feasibility study.

