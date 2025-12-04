Malaga veteran sports photographer dies in road accident in Rincón de la Victoria

Thursday, 4 December 2025, 13:14 Share

Malaga sports journalism is in mourning after veteran photographer Paco Rodríguez Iniesta (born in Melilla in 1946) died at the age of 79 on Wednesday in a road accident in Rincón de la Victoria.

According to wintesses, the accident occurred on Avenida del Mediterráneo shortly before 4pm, when Rodríguez's motorbike collided with a car. Despite the efforts of the medical staff mobilised to the scene, he was pronounced dead.

The news has shocked the entire sports community in Malaga, from his colleagues to the city's clubs and athletes, to whom he dedicated his life until the very end.

Rodríguez began his career in photography at Diario Costa del Sol in the early 1980s, after working for Telefónica. He went on to become head of photography at Gaceta de Málaga and Club Málaga, before joining Diario AS, where he worked for over 25 years. Many of his photographs have had international impact.

A passionate motorbike enthusiast, he had enormous energy, passion and enthusiasm for covering Malaga sports. Until the end, he was a regular at La Rosaleda and Martín Carpena stadiums.

From SUR, we join his family and friends in mourning during this difficult time and send our heartfelt condolences. Rest in peace, Paco Rodríguez Iniesta. His loss leaves a huge void in Malaga sports journalism.