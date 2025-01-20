Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Parque Verano Azul where the football pitch is located. E. Cabezas
65-year-old suffers heart attack while playing walking football on Costa del Sol
112 incident

The team which regularly plays at Nerja's Verano Azul park on Sunday mornings is mainly made up of foreign residents over the age of 50

Eugenio Cabezas

Monday, 20 January 2025, 12:52

A 65-year-old man was rushed to Malaga's Hospital Regional after suffering a heart attack while playing walking football at the Verano Azul park in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol on Sunday 19 January.

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm, when witnesses called the 112 Andalucía emergency service to report that a player had fainted and required urgent medical assistance due to breathing difficulties.

Local Police officers and a mobile intensive care unit from the Nerja health centre were quickly on the scene. After stabilising the man and performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres, the man was taken to a hospital in Malaga city.

No further information has been released about the man. However, the walking football team which regularly plays on Sunday mornings is mainly made up of foreign residents over the age of 50. The sports facilities in the Verano Azul park attract dozens of football players every weekend.

