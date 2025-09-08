Costa del Sol town puts new section of Malaga province's impressive coastal path out to tender

José Rodríguez Cámara Torrox Monday, 8 September 2025, 11:55 Share

Companies interested in playing a part in the construction of the new sectiom of pedestrian walkway, which will give continuity to Malaga province's Senda Litoral (coastal path) by crossing the river Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol, have until 6 October to submit bids.

Torrox town hall has put a call out to tender for the project, which will extend the town's section of the footpath. The town already has a 30-metre footbridge over the river Güi and another of 45 metres over the Manzano stream, in addition to carrying out various improvements in the promenades of El Morche and Los Llanos.

Two contracts are being tendered as the work has been divided into two separate lots. The first is for the foundations and preparation of the land, with an estimated budget of 717,181 euros. The second corresponds to the bridge itself, for which Scots pine wood will have to be used, with an estimated investment of just over 1.4 million euros.

The idea is to build a 276.8-metre-long footbridge. It will be three metres wide and have wooden handrails or parapets in places where there is a risk of falling. In their bids companies must consider the environmental and coastal impacts, universal and safe accessibility and adaptation to the conditions of the surroundings.

"This is one of the most exciting tourism and environmental initiatives that we are working on at the town hall," said the mayor, Óscar Medina. He added, "This great bridge over the River Torrox is a key piece to connect the more than four kilometres already built with the stretch between Punta del Faro and the Peñoncillo beach." He added, "It is much more than a pedestrian walkway, as we are talking about quality of life, sustainability, accessible tourism and a clear commitment to recover the coastline for the use of the public".