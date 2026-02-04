Malaga tragedy: young woman found dead in her flat in Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 09:53 Share

A 21-year-old woman was found dead by her flatmates on Tuesday morning in a flat in the coastal town of Caleta de Vélez (Malaga). While the autopsy results are still pending, the initial hypothesis points to natural causes of death.

The young woman's flatmates found her unresponsive and called the emergency services around 8.15am. They had entered her room after noticing that she was not getting up although her alarm was insistently ringing.

Upon arrival, the medical staff observed discolouring in her hands. They could only confirm her death.

No signs of violence

Sources close to the investigation have said that the initial visual inspection recorded no signs of violence on the woman's body.

The main hypothesis at the moment is that she died of natural causes. The autopsy will be able to confirm or discard this theory.