Teenage boy reported missing on eastern Costa del Sol found safe and well

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 18 September 2025, 10:22

Marcian, the 14-year-old boy reported missing on the eastern Costa del Sol since Monday morning when he left home to attend his first day of high school, has been found safe and well.

On Monday morning, the teenager said goodbye to his grandmother as he left the house, as usual, although this time she noticed a "strange" attitude in her grandson. She noticed that he was carrying a pillow, a sandwich, a backpack full of clothes and the juices that his parents had bought him for the whole week among his belongings.

The boy has now been located and the search has been deactivated.

The teenager lives with his parents and grandmother in Rincón de la Victoria, while his older brother, aged 31, lives in Huéscar (Granada). The family comes from Ecuador, but they have been in Spain for more than two decades, and more specifically in Malaga, where Marcian was born.