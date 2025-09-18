Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Missing person

Teenage boy reported missing on eastern Costa del Sol found safe and well

The 14-year-old was last seen by his grandmother on Monday morning when he left home to attend his first day of high school

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 18 September 2025, 10:22

Marcian, the 14-year-old boy reported missing on the eastern Costa del Sol since Monday morning when he left home to attend his first day of high school, has been found safe and well.

On Monday morning, the teenager said goodbye to his grandmother as he left the house, as usual, although this time she noticed a "strange" attitude in her grandson. She noticed that he was carrying a pillow, a sandwich, a backpack full of clothes and the juices that his parents had bought him for the whole week among his belongings.

The boy has now been located and the search has been deactivated.

The teenager lives with his parents and grandmother in Rincón de la Victoria, while his older brother, aged 31, lives in Huéscar (Granada). The family comes from Ecuador, but they have been in Spain for more than two decades, and more specifically in Malaga, where Marcian was born.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Where words go to die
  2. 2 Jonas Vingegaard wins chaotic 2025 Vuelta a España as Madrid finish is cancelled
  3. 3 La Cala de Mijas Lions create a memorable day 'for very special children'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Teenage boy reported missing on eastern Costa del Sol found safe and well

Teenage boy reported missing on eastern Costa del Sol found safe and well