Autumn arrives in Malaga with highs of more than 30C before temperatures start to fall

Autumn is here, but for now it will not be very noticeable in terms of the weather. At least in Malaga and the Costa del Sol, with temperatures remaining above 30C. That said, it will only be until Friday, as a sharp drop in maximum temperatures is expected for the weekend.

The region welcomes autumn with a slight drop in maximum highs in most of Andalucía, with values below the average for this time of year, except on the Costa del Sol where they will remain above 30 degrees.

The delegate of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) in the region, Juan de Dios del Pino, has given two main outlooks for Andalucía in terms of temperatures, one corresponding to the Costa del Sol and the other to the rest of the region.

Therefore, in almost the entire region, maximum temperatures will be slightly reduced from Monday to Friday, with an expected drop of two degrees during this period. In general, the maximum temperatures will not exceed 30C, while from Friday onwards the maximum temperatures will increase by a couple of degrees.

The minimum temperatures, however, will fall in a similar way in the region, with a sling effect, as they will fall by three or four degrees until Wednesday, and then fall by the same amount until Friday after a slight rise.

On the Costa del Sol, maximum temperatures will remain stable until Friday, with highs reaching 30-32C, although in the last days of the week there will be a significant drop in temperatures, with a drop of six degrees between Friday and Saturday.

Likewise, the gradual advance of a storm that will enter from the northwest of Andalucía and leave from the southeast will leave scarce generalised rainfall in most of the region between Wednesday and Friday.

This rain will appear in the province of Huelva, although it will not be significant, and will be more extensive and abundant on Thursday, with rainfall in almost all of Andalucía which, in any case, will be less than 5mm. On Friday, the squall will mainly affect the eastern provinces of the region, and a return to stability is expected for the weekend.

Del Pino has also indicated that a westerly wind will generally blow lightly or moderately throughout the week, although it will be moderate to strong on Thursday and Friday on the Mediterranean coast and in the Strait of Gibraltar, which will cause the wind chill to be lower.