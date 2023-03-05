Atlantic front set to bring rain back to the Costa from Monday this week
FORECAST ·The first rainfall is expected in Andalucía this Sunday and it could be accompanied by storms, warns weather agency Aemet
Enrique Miranda
Malaga
Sunday, 5 March 2023, 07:19
The rain is set to return to Malaga province. Or at least that is the forecast of Spain's state weather agency, Aemet, for this coming week. The reason is the arrival of an Atlantic front that will trigger rainfall in large areas of the mainland starting this Sunday, 5 March. But the rain will take a little longer to arrive in Malaga, as the weather front enters from the west of the country and moves to the east.
By Sunday afternoon there may already be rain in the Huelva, Seville and Cadiz provinces of Andalucía, which would reach Malaga on Monday. It is expected that from noon there will be precipitation in the southern half of the mainland, also accompanied by some storms and even hailstorms. The rainfall will be less intense in the north of Spain this time.
The maximum temperatures will drop in the western half of the mainland and rise in the eastern half. The minimums will change little, although an increase will be noted in the west of the southern plateau and a decrease in the eastern Cantabrian and areas of the Ebro.
Specifically, Teruel, Zaragoza, the Balearic Islands, Burgos, León, Palencia, Soria, Zamora, Guadalajara, Navarra and La Rioja will be on weather alerts due to cold. Weak frosts are expected in parts of the Balearic Islands and they will be more widespread in the interior of the mainland, except in the southwest. They will be more intense in the main mountainous systems of the north.
