Malaga storm damage: farmers estimate €112 million loss in agricultural crisis

Malaga province's young farmers' association (Asaja) puts the losses that agriculture has suffered from recent storms at 112 million euros.

Crops, livestock and infrastructure are all areas that have felt the damage.

The data reveals that the most damaged sector is olive production, with an estimated loss of 35 million euros. The heavy rains have caused the loss of olive seedlings due to waterlogging, while breaking and burying others.

The greatest loss has been the fruit that has fallen from trees at a time when 35 per cent of the harvest still requires collection. The impossibility of collecting the fruit directly impacts extra virgin olive oil production.

Tropical fruit is the next most damaged crop, where the loss of fallen fruit amounts to almost 19 million euros, followed by horticultural crops (garlic, artichokes, potatoes and asparagus), with almost 15 million.

Cereal crops have also suffered, with so-called hidden losses caused by the inability to sow on almost 40 per cent of the land, which, with waterlogged and lost fields, amounts to around 12 million in damages. Losses in citrus crops are estimated at nine million.

Asaja has yet to see how "dormant" crops, such as almond trees, pistachio trees or asparagus, develop and how others will sprout.

Livestock

Livestock farming has also suffered. The rains have mainly led to abortions, loss of animals and the impossibility of accessing farms to collect milk and produce.

Asaja estimates the damage at 1.5 million euros, in addition to the loss of production potential caused by the decline in the breeding herd.

Infrastructure

According to Asaja's estimates, the damage to infrastructure is worth ten million euros, although the figure may increase due to the costs of reconstruction. Rural roads, irrigation ditches and systems and slopes have borne the brunt.

Financial aid

Although Asaja welcomes the grants announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Andalusian regional government, farmers are not celebrating just yet because what the "small print" says is key.

"To date we do not know who will be eligible for the aid, which in many cases will be insufficient to alleviate the total damage suffered by many," Asaja sources have said. They fear that the damage to citrus and tropical farms is tremendous.