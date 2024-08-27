Arrival of new weather system threatens Spain with storms and muddy rain: how will it affect Malaga and the Costa del Sol?

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 10:06 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

This month of August seems to be ending with some instability as far as the weather is concerned. According to the latest forecast of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), the weather will remain stable on the Spanish mainland until Wednesday 28 August, when a trough or Atlantic front with a cold core will be located to the west of Portugal "which will lead to a progressive destabilisation in the weather of the western half of the Peninsula".

In Andalucía, from Thursday onwards, the forecast points to "the probability of occasional showers that may be accompanied by storms and mud deposits, without ruling out locally heavy showers". Sahara desert dust in suspension in the atmosphere is also expected, as well as unchanged or rising temperatures on the coast, and falling inland, with locally significant drops in the maximum temperatures. Aemet is also forecasting "moderate easterly winds with strong intervals on the coast of Almeria province; in the rest of the region, light variable winds, with moderate intervals from the south".

However, will the arrival of this new 'Dana' - an isolated depression at high levels - affect the province of Malaga in particular? José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning reminds that these phenomena are very "unpredictable" but that both the European and American models point to rainfall in the province from Thursday onwards, albeit unevenly.

"Right now the most likely area for storms would be Estepona, Marbella and Fuengirola. In Malaga city and the Axarquia little rain is expected. But of course, everything will depend on the position of the Dana on Thursday as to whether or not it will finally affect those areas, we have to wait and see," said Escudero, who also pointed out that these storms will be of little help in terms of "alleviating the drought".

From Wednesday, according to the director of the Aemet weather centre in Malaga, Jesus Riesco, the thermometers will begin to drop by between three and five degrees in the interior of Andalucía to a maximum of between 31 and 36C, with temperatures "considerably lower compared to the heat episodes of previous weeks".

Affected areas in Andalucía

According to Aemet's forecast, on Wednesday (28 August), the phenomenon known as a southern circulation - a large-scale movement of air that will enter through the north of the Spanish mainland - will leave "not very significant" rainfall in Malaga and Cordoba province, while on Thursday a Dana or cold drop is expected to arrive, which will be located in the southwest of the Peninsula, and will affect "large areas of Andalucía".

Across Spain, locally heavy showers and thunderstorms accompanied by hail are expected in western Andalucía and areas of the northeast and central north, with a significant drop in temperatures in these areas from Thursday onwards.

Weaker and more scattered rain, "will affect other areas, except northern Galicia, where cloudy skies and precipitation are expected, and the eastern Mediterranean area, where high clouds are expected. In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals are forecast in the north of the islands, without ruling out light rainfall, and light clouds in the south", the forecast highlighted.