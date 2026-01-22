Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112

Arrested in Malaga for damaging eight parked vehicles by throwing a bicycle at them

The perpetrator, a 36-year-old man who has been taken into custody, left a trail of wrecked cars in the El Molinillo neighbourhood

SUR

Thursday, 22 January 2026, 12:09

National Police officers have arrested a man in Malaga who allegedly caused damage to eight vehicles after repeatedly striking windows and wing mirrors with a bicycle. The damage caused exceeds 400 euros for each affected car.

The National Police said in a statement that several citizens recently reported intentional damage to vehicles they owned. They pointed out that the perpetrator had left a trail of vandalised cars in the El Molinillo neighbourhood.

The police launched an investigation carried out by officers from the Malaga central district police station. According to the investigations, the alleged perpetrator is said to have taken advantage of nightfall and the absence of pedestrians on Calle Duque de Rivas “to attack the vehicles parked in the area, although the motive for the attack is not yet known”.

The offences were captured by street cameras which enabled investigators to identify the suspect and issue a police warrant for his arrest on a charge of criminal damage.

Finally, National Police officers located and arrested the 36-year-old suspect, who has already been brought before a judge.

