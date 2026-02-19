Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Malaga police arrest man for sexually assaulting young woman with disability he met on TikTok

The victim's sister alerted the police when the young woman came back without underwear and with bruises

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Thursday, 19 February 2026, 11:41

The Guardia Civil have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman with a 42 per cent disability after meeting her on TokTok.

According to sources, the police launched an investigation when the victim's sister reported that the young woman had been missing for a few hours before returning home without underwear and with bruises.

The sister called the emergency services suspecting a case of sexual assault. 112 advised the young woman to get a medical examination at a hospital.

The hospital activated the necessary protocols and alerted the police, who took the woman's testimony. She told them that she had met a middle-aged man on social media, who had taken her to his home in the eastern part of Malaga province.

It was there that he reportedly sexually assaulted her. With the help of the man's profile on TikTok, the Guardia Civil located and arrested him in a matter of hours.

