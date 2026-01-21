Mother detained in Malaga after her four-month-old baby tests positive for cannabis in ICU

Irene Quirante Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 15:42 Share

A 24-year-old woman was detained in Malaga after her four-month-old baby tested positive for cannabis while admitted in the ICU.

According to sources, the child was intoxicated through breastfeeding, as the mother is said to be a regular user.

According to sources, the baby was taken to hospital for a serious respiratory condition. It was during his stay in the ICU that he tested positive for cannabis.

This led to the opening of an investigation by the minors' group, which started an investigation. The parents are said to be habitual drug users and the mother admitted using cannabis while breastfeeding.

The mother was then detained and released after the formal proceedings. The judicial authority and the Andalusian regional government's child protection service have been informed of the caase.

In the meantime, the baby, who was discharged in good health after 11 days in hospital, is provisionally in his grandmother's care.