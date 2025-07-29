Man arrested in Malaga province town for punching his seven-month-pregnant partner in face and stomach

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 15:46 Share

An almost seven-month-pregnant woman remains hospitalised in Malaga, after her partner allegedly punched her at their home in Guaro. Her condition is stable. The police have arrested the suspect and the woman has said that she will press charges and request a restraining order.

The incident happened on the night of 26 July, when the man apparently returned home in a drunken state. According to sources, an argument broke out, reportedly sparked by the man's jealousy. During the course of the argument, he allegedly attacked the woman, punching her in the eye and the stomach, as well as grabbing her by the neck.

The victim's son, 12, was playing close to the house, when he heard his mother's screams. He ran to help her, but the aggressor allegedly punched him in the mouth. The mother and the young boy left the house and went to search for a relative and ask for help. The man fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the health centre in Coín, from where she was transferred to Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga. Both she and the unborn child are reported to be in a stable condition.

It was the health staff who notified the National Police of the incident, in accordance with the protocol established in these cases. The police went to the hospital around 1.20am on Saturday to take the victim's statement. She described everything that had happened and stated that she would press charges and request a restraining order.

The case was then referred to the Guardia Civil, who opened an investigation and arrested the suspect early on Tuesday morning.

Helpline for victims of gender violence

The national 016 telephone number for gender violence victims is free to call, operates 24 hours a day and is available in 52 languages. Not only victims can contact it, but also anyone who witnesses or has knowledge of a situation of abuse. The confidential service leaves no trace on the phone bill. The service is also provided via WhatsApp (600 000 016) or email - 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.

If the victim is a minor, they can call the ANAR foundation's (900 202 010). In an emergency situation, victims can call the 112 emergency number or the National Police on 091 and the Guardia Civil (062). If it is impossible to make a call, you can use the AlertCops application, which sends an alert signal and your location to the police.

Malaga city council has an emergency legal aid service for women (SUAM), through which victims are offered the assistance of a lawyer specialising in gender violence cases. Anybody can contact the service 24 hours a day, every day of the year (010 and 679 661 800).

In the province of Malaga, there is also the Equipo de Atención a la Mujer (EAM), which offers urgent assistance in the event of violence against women (643 011 514).