Are shops and shopping centres in Malaga province open on Sunday, 11 January?

Once the craze of Christmas shopping is over, it is time to return those gifts that the Three Kings have not chosen as well as the receiver would have liked. Returns, changes and reimbursements luckily coincide with the start of January sales.

After working the entire December (with a few exceptions), shops are also ending the intense Christmas campaign, although they will make a final effort by opening on Sunday, 11 January.

According to the 2026 calendar approved by the Andalusian trade association, Malaga residents and visitors will get the chance to go shopping in several centres on 11 January: Larios Centro, Malaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga and Málaga Nostrum, as well as large department stores such as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno. Small shops (with a surface area of 300 metres or less) can decide whether to remain open on Sunday and other special days announced in the Andalusian calendar.

In Malaga province, the shopping centres that will remain open on 11 January are Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping (Benalmádena), the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Cañada (Marbella), La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) and Miramar (Fuengirola).

The next special festive date on which they will open is 28 February, Día de Andalucía, which falls on Saturday this year.