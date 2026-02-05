Ardales Fiesta de la Matanza 2026: 10,000 foodies expected at Malaga pork festival The 29th edition of the popular food fair returns this Sunday, February 8, featuring free tastings of 500kg of traditional pork stew, local wines, and live music from flamenco-rock legends Triana

Ardales is getting ready for its popular Fiesta de la Matanza food fair, which will celebrate its 29th year on Sunday 8 February.

The festival, which has been declared an event of provincial tourist interest, is expected to receive more than 10,000 visitors.

The day will feature a market of pork specialties and other local products, many of them under the Sabor a Málaga brand. The programme also includes musical performances and tastings of Ardales-style stew, cured meats and wine.

For the occasion, the volunteers involved in the preparations for the festival will cook more than 500 kilogrammes of pork stewed over a wood fire, giving visitors the chance to enjoy this local dish.

In addition, 300 litres of white and sweet wine from the region will be available for tasting at different points in the municipality, as well as more than 100 kilos of sausages such as chorizo, salchichón and black pudding from Ardales.

The gastronomic offer is rounded off by the tasting points run by local associations, bars and restaurants in the municipality. In addition, the traditional market of local products will allow visitors to buy cold meats, olive oil, cheeses and the famous almond biscuits, one of the specialities of Ardale's confectionery.

More activities

The programme also includes Cuban charanga, Brazilian batucada and traditional verdiales groups, as well as a dance area. The live music will start at 4pm with performances by Triana, a pioneering Andalusian flamenco-rock group, and La Mala Hora, a band that performs rock and pop hits of the last 40 years.

In addition, there will be guided tours of the historic town centre, the Ardales castle (which houses the museum of history and traditions) and the Mudejar Church. Likewise, the main tourist sites in the municipality - Ardales cave, Bobastro church and Caminito del Rey - will remain open during their usual hours.

The event will also offer an exhibition of local crafts and cuisine in the municipal sports centre, while in Plaza San Isidro there will be an area dedicated to the region's agri-food companies.