Fair promoting olive oil and local products held in western Malaga town in February

The western Malaga municipality of Archidona is hosting the third Feria del Aceite y Productos Locales on 7 and 8 February, as announced by councillor for trade María Gloria Fernández.

On the one hand, the event helps local producers advertise their products and learn more about the sector. On the other, it serves the interest of the general public not only with tasting offers but also with competitions, live music and sporting activities.

The fair schedule strategically revolves around the working hours of professionals in the sector, so that as many of them as possible can attend training sessions and workshops. The organisers have taken into account that recent rains have caused a delay in the current olive harvesting season.

At the same time, the event's main focus for the public will be at Plaza Ochavada, where attendees can taste and purchase local products, such as those under the Sabor a Málaga brand. Anybody interested in advertising their products has to register at the town hall.

The programme encourages co-existence and shared activities among the residents of Archidona.