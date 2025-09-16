Inland Malaga town approves scheme to manage its street cat colonies

Julio J. Portabales Villanueva de Algaidas Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 12:21 Share

In many municipalities in inland areas of Malaga province, it is difficult to carry out the adequate management and protection of the street cat communities that coexist in the municipalities, which, on occasions, can generate problems in private spaces. One of these towns is Villanueva de Algaidas near Archidona. Faced with this situation, the town hall has responded with a new protocol that allows more effective management of these colonies.

A few days ago, the council approved a document that seeks to find a solution to this difficult coexistence. The text includes the application of the well-known CER method (capture, sterilisation and return), considered by the local authority to be the only "effective and respectful" tool for controlling the population of this type of animal.

It should be noted that the new approval is in line with the Spanish law 7/2023 on the protection of animal rights and welfare, legislation that aims to recognise the rights of animals, guarantee their welfare and regulate the way in which they should be treated. This legislation also recognises that animals are sentient beings, which means that they have the capacity to experience pleasure, pain or suffering, and should therefore be treated appropriately.

Cat census

The protocol approved in Villanueva de Algaidas also introduces other relevant actions. Among them, the creation of a municipal census of cat colonies, which will be managed in coordination between the local council, veterinary clinics and animal shelters in the area. It also envisages the issuing of cards for authorised volunteers, which will identify and give legal backing to those who collaborate in the care of these colonies. In addition, there will be public awareness campaigns and workshops aimed at combating animal abandonment and mistreatment.

The Pacma animal rights party said that this initiative will contribute to a substantial improvement in the quality of life of the animals, reduce the problems caused by overpopulation and promote a more harmonious coexistence between cats and residents. They also stress that it will offer greater legal security to the volunteers who take care of the cat colonies. In the words of the group, this is "a fundamental step towards the ethical management of community cats in the municipality".

Pacma also said that this development is an example to follow and encouraged other local councils to implement similar protocols, allocating public resources for the effective application of the CER method and thus guaranteeing compliance with current legislation on animal protection.

This measure comes after a letter presented by the provincial coordinator of Pacma in Malaga, Carmen Sánchez, last November. The document, addressed to the mayor of Villanueva de Algaidas, Juan Antonio Cívico Llamas, highlighted the situation of the cat colony managers in the municipality, who reported having encountered obstacles to carry out their work, especially with regard to the provision of food, water and basic care for the cats.