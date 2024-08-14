Video: Wildfire declared in north of Malaga province

112 incident
Wednesday, 14 August 2024
A wildfire broke out at around 4.30pm in the Malaga province municipality of Antequera this Wednesday, 14 August. According to the Junta de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca brigade, the flames are affecting the Sierras de las Cabras and originated in an agricultural zone with nearby forest areas.
Two light amphibious aircraft, one heavy and one medium-heavy helicopter, four teams of forest firefighters, two operations technicians and an environmental officer are on the scene.
