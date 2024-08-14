Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Video: Wildfire declared in north of Malaga province
Jorge Alegre
112 incident

Four aircraft and several teams of firefighters on the ground are tackling the flames in the Sierras de las Cabras area

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 18:17

A wildfire broke out at around 4.30pm in the Malaga province municipality of Antequera this Wednesday, 14 August. According to the Junta de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca brigade, the flames are affecting the Sierras de las Cabras and originated in an agricultural zone with nearby forest areas.

Two light amphibious aircraft, one heavy and one medium-heavy helicopter, four teams of forest firefighters, two operations technicians and an environmental officer are on the scene.

