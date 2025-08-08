Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photos of the Castillo de la Estrella in Teba and one of the damaged floodlights. SUR
Crime

Two people investigated for destroying floodlights at Malaga province castle with close links to Scotland

The vandals, who were recorded by security cameras and identified by the Local Police, have admitted their involvement

Julio J. Portabales

Julio J. Portabales

Teba

Friday, 8 August 2025, 13:09

The Local Police in Teba have located, identified and initiated proceedings against two individuals for damage to four of the floodlights at the Castillo de la Estrella - the fortress that is one of the most symbolic spaces in the municipality which has close links with Scotland. The incidents happened on 1 and 5 August, during the night, and the perpetrators were identified thanks to the security cameras in the area.

The floodlights, which were part of the exterior lighting system of the historic site, were completely destroyed. The photos taken after the incident clearly show the state of the floodlights: shattered stone blocks, broken glass and scattered internal components.

The town hall has not provided details on the cost of the incident yet, although the images show evidence of serious damage. The lights were part of the street infrastructure intended to enhance the monument during nighttime visits.

The investigation began after a review of the video surveillance cameras located in the area, which allowed the police to recognise the alleged perpetrators. Both were in Teba at the time for the patron saint festivities.

A minor

The individuals, one of them a minor, were located on 7 August. They acknowledged their involvement before the police. Due to the age of one of the suspects, the process will follow legislation on the criminal responsibility of minors. The investigation is still ongoing and the corresponding responsibilities will be determined in the next few days.

At this stage, it has not been reported whether Teba town hall plans to take any further action, nor whether those responsible or their families will be asked to pay for the repair of the damaged floodlights. It has also not been confirmed whether surveillance measures at the castle will be increased to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Castillo de la Estrella is one of the most important historical sites in Teba and a symbol of the municipality's heritage. The destruction of part of its exterior lighting system has caused unease among residents and visitors, although there have been no public statements from the town hall.

