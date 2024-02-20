Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two accidents involving multiple cars and a bus cause tailbacks on the A-45 inland from the Costa del Sol
Two accidents involving multiple cars and a bus cause tailbacks on the A-45 inland from the Costa del Sol

One of the vehicles caught fire on the Malaga-bound carriageway but no injuries were reported

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 10:15

Two consecutive accidents on the A-45 motorway heading north from Malaga - just past the second of the Casabermeja tunnels - have caused long tailbacks, stretching as far as five kilometres. Several cars and a bus were involved in the accidents. One of the vehicles caught fire.

The events occurred early this Tuesday morning, 20 February. As reported by the traffic management centre to Europa Press, the incident took place at around 7.45am, when the two accidents happened, the second as a result of the first. The exact point was kilometre 130+800 on the Malaga-bound carriageway and tailbacks still stretched from kilometre 126 to 131 after 9am.

The 112 emergency services said that the Guardia Civil and the fire brigade had been sent to the scene of the incident, as there was a vehicle on fire. No one was injured.

