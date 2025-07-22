Twelve aircraft and almost 100 firefighters tackle major wildfire in north of Malaga province as emergency plan activated

The summer heat is giving no respite: this Tuesday afternoon a new forest fire broke out in the Cortijo Guerrero area of Antequera in the north of Malaga province. The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca specialist wildfire brigade has increased the deployment of resources to try to quell the flames, with a dozen aircraft and some 80 professionals on the ground.

At around half past five in the afternoon, the Junta's forest fire emergency plan was activated due to the fire in an area with a lot of vegetation.

Initially, two helicopters (one light and one heavy), a group of forest firefighters, two fire-fighting brigades, two operations technicians, two environmental agents and a fire engine were mobilised to the scene.

The A-7282 road has been closed to traffic from kilometre 0 to 7 due to this incident, according to 112 Andalucía. According to the latest update from Plan Infoca on its social media networks at 7.44pm two heavy helicopters, one light, one medium-heavy and one command helicopter are currently working at the scene, as well as four ground-loading aircraft, two heavy amphibious and one coordination aircraft.

In terms of land resources, six groups of forest firefighters, two Brica reinforcement crews, four operations technicians, two environmental agents and two fire engines were deployed to the area. The forest fire analysis and monitoring unit and the forest fire medical unit were also mobilised.

For its part, Antequera town hall has reported that the local emergency plan for forest fires was activated in operational phase 1 in response to the fire declared in front of the old La Peña station.