Arsonist behind six forest fires in Teba: former municipal plumber who 'hates' local government

Málaga Friday, 15 August 2025

A former municipal plumber (40-45 years old) in Teba has been arrested by the Guardia Civil on suspicion that he was behind six of the forest fires near the town, which broke out between 19 July and 3 August. According to the investigation, the definitive proof was video footage from a surveillance camera, although the detainee had also left clues on his social media, where he blamed the local governing team for the state of the vegetation and the risk of fires.

It is believed that the reason behind his actions was not work-related but political, as he has admitted that he "hates" the current ruling council, headed by the IU party. This theory has been confirmed by mayor Cristóbal Corral, who convened a crisis cabinet with the representatives of all the parties to tackle the situation.

The investigation was launched after a total of six fires broke out between 19 July and 3 August near the municipality, burning some four hectares of land. Apart from the environmental damage, the proximity to homes caused concern among the public.

The police were suspicious of the detainee because of his publications on social media, in which he blamed the town hall for the lack of maintenance in the countryside. According to the mayor, the area is, first, "a steep mountain range that cannot be cleared", and second, "not a municipal responsibility".

What turned out to be the ultimate proof was the recording from a surveillance camera which showed the arsonist starting a fire.

Corral stated that the former municipal employee had worked as a plumber for two years, after which he decided to leave the post himself, despite attempts to convince him not to do so. Although the motivation was political, all parties supported the governing team when the crisis cabinet was convened in the town hall.