Malaga council bans new solar panel installations in bid to protect appearance of historic town centre

Archidona town hall in the north of Malaga province has issued a municipal notice expressly banning the installation of solar panels in the historic centre and its immediate surroundings. The measure has been adopted after detecting a considerable increase in licence applications in recent months. According to the local government team, this proliferation of installations threatens to alter the image of the old town and, therefore, its value.

The document, signed by the mayor, states that the decision is based on the agreement reached unanimously by the urban planning and environment departments on 15 September. At that meeting, the municipal authorities analysed the impact of the solar panels and agreed that such installations generate visual and perceptive pollution that is incompatible with the conservation of a valuable area.

The text specifies that this affects both the direct view from the public road and the view from adjacent buildings and elevated points that offer a complete panoramic view of the municipality. In all cases, the presence of solar panels is considered a compromise to the integrity of the town's architectural appearance.

In accordance with local urban planning regulations and regional heritage protection legislation, the town hall stresses that the installation of solar panels is not permitted in the historic centre of Archidona or its surroundings. The aim is to enhance legal certainty and prevent new applications from being submitted which, by definition, cannot be authorised.

Panels installed without a licence

The bylaw does not only ban future installations, but also refers to existing installations. Therefore, solar panels installed without a licence must be removed before 15 November 2025. If this deadline is not met, the town hall will initiate the corresponding sanctioning and restitution of urban planning legality proceedings, which may include economic and disciplinary measures.

The warning addresses owners, tenants and residents of the historic centre. The town hall states that the measure has no other purpose than to preserve the urban and heritage identity of Archidona.