Malaga mountains wake up covered in snow as cold drop hits

A night of snowfall and lower temperatures has covered several mountains in the municipality of Villanueva del Trabuco with a white blanket on Tuesday morning.

The snowfall has been particularly visible in places such as Sierra Gorda and Sierra de San Jorge, the peaks of which are completely white.

Meteorological breakdown Warning levels: Aemet (Spain’s state meteorological agency) activated yellow alerts for snowfall across several districts. In the Ronda district, the warning remains in effect until midday on Tuesday. Snow levels: The snow line has dropped significantly, reaching altitudes between 900 and 1,000 metres above sea level. Accumulations: Forecasts indicate a 40% probability of accumulations reaching up to two centimetres within a 24-hour window in the most affected areas of Malaga province. Temperature drop: Maximum temperatures across Andalucía are not expected to exceed 16°C today, marking an abrupt shift from the mild early-March conditions.

Snow fell in the early hours of Tuesday due to the arrival of a cold drop (known as a 'dana' in Spain) from the north-west. This caused an abrupt change in atmospheric conditions. The rapid advance of this high altitude depression towards the south has generated instability in a large part of the country.

For Tuesday, state meteorological agency Aemet has activated snowfall warnings in several areas of the Andalucía.

In the case of the province of Malaga, the warning has been in force since the early hours of the morning and will remain active until midday in the Ronda district. According to forecasts, there was a ten to 40 per cent chance of snow accumulations of up to two centimetres over a 24-hour period.

The weather forecast also pointed to a significant drop in the snow level, to between 900 and 1,000 metres above sea level.

This Tuesday will also be particularly cold throughout Andalucía, with maximum temperatures barely exceeding 16C.