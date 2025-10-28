Camorra viewpoint in Alameda from where you can see five Andalusian provinces

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 16:35 Share

Located less than 700 metres above sea level, the Camorra viewpoint is one of the most impressive viewpoints in all of Andalucía. From there, you can see territory belonging to as many as five different provinces. This natural balcony, located at the summit of the Sierra de la Camorra, lies within the municipality of Alameda, in the northern part of Malaga province.

Although the views are timeless, the site was officially inaugurated as a viewpoint on 12 May 2000. It is less than a third of the height of the summit of Sierra Tejeda, better known as La Maroma. It offers such a wide perspective thanks to its geographical location.

On a clear day, the Camorra viewpoint offers a 360-degree panoramic view of sites such as the Torcal de Antequera, part of the Genil valley and the Ratosa and Fuente de Piedra lagoons.

From there you can also see nearby villages in Malaga, such as Alameda, Fuente de Piedra and Mollina, as well as the lands of four other Andalusian provinces: Cordoba, Granada, Seville and Cadiz. Some people say that, again on clear days, you can see part of the mountain ranges of Jaén and Almeria. In other words, it is possible to see all the Andalusian provinces, except for Huelva.

From the top of the mountains, you can see the extensive olive groves to the north of Antequera, the northwest of the fertile plains of Granada, the countryside of Seville, the Subbética area of Cordoba and the Sierra de Grazalema. Among other peaks, you can see El Torreón (Cadiz), La Tiñosa (Cordoba), El Terril (Seville), El Chamizo, La Maroma and La Torrecilla (Malaga) and El Veleta (Granada). On clear days it is also possible to see the municipalities of Casariche and La Roda de Andalucía, in Seville; Archidona, Sierra de Yeguas, Humilladero and Campillos, in Malaga; Montilla, Lucena, Rute, Benamejí and Palenciana, in Cordoba.

Several educational panels at the site offer a true lesson in the geography of the Andalusian region.

How to get there

You can get to the Camorra viewpoint by car. An asphalted winding and narrow road goes up from the Camorrilo park recreation area. It is also a popular spot for mountain bikers.

That same path can also be done on foot, but it's better to follow a hiking route that starts in the village of Alameda: the route known as La Subida a la Cruz. Along a well-marked trail officially recognised as a local path, you first reach the remains of the former home of a controversial 19th-century priest. Then you come to the landmark known as the Cruz de Alameda and just a few metres farther on, you arrive at the viewpoint. The hike takes a little over an hour and a half from the village (one way).