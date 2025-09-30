Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Squatters call police after spotting burglars climbing onto balcony of 'their home' in inland Malaga town

Officers who attended the scene arrested the three suspects, aged between 33 and 54, on suspicion of burglary

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 10:54

A group of squatters tipped off the police in the early hours of 22 September after catching burglars climbing over the balcony of 'their house' in Antequera, in the north of Malaga province. Upon arrival, officers proceeded to arrest the three suspects, 54, 53 and 33, and both parties (the burglars and squatters) were summoned for a court hearing.

The incident happened around 1am. The property in question is located in the centre of Antequera. After the inhabitants called the emergency services, the National Police attended the scene and found that the lock had been forced.

When they tried to open the door, they discovered that it was being barricaded by the suspected burglars, who eventually gave way.

The police found the house in unsanitary conditions. The inhabitants, who had called them, admitted to having squatted there some time ago. They had all their belongings there.

Both the suspected burglars and the squatters were detained and summoned for a speedy trial in the town.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Angry local residents protest against plans to build pier on quiet Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Man reported missing for three days found safe and well in Malaga village
  3. 3 Spain rugby team to face Fiji in Malaga this November
  4. 4 In the name of San Miguel
  5. 5 Malaga province marks its ties with Hawaii during conference in California
  6. 6

    The underground cave art museum in Malaga
  7. 7 Malaga CF coach Sergio Pellicer faces long ban after red card in Burgos
  8. 8 Europe hold off US fightback to secure Ryder Cup triumph in New York
  9. 9 Gibraltar literary festival tickets go on sale this week
  10. 10 Building the Future Marbella events raise 80,000 euros for Costa charities

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Squatters call police after spotting burglars climbing onto balcony of 'their home' in inland Malaga town

Squatters call police after spotting burglars climbing onto balcony of &#039;their home&#039; in inland Malaga town