Squatters call police after spotting burglars climbing onto balcony of 'their home' in inland Malaga town

A group of squatters tipped off the police in the early hours of 22 September after catching burglars climbing over the balcony of 'their house' in Antequera, in the north of Malaga province. Upon arrival, officers proceeded to arrest the three suspects, 54, 53 and 33, and both parties (the burglars and squatters) were summoned for a court hearing.

The incident happened around 1am. The property in question is located in the centre of Antequera. After the inhabitants called the emergency services, the National Police attended the scene and found that the lock had been forced.

When they tried to open the door, they discovered that it was being barricaded by the suspected burglars, who eventually gave way.

The police found the house in unsanitary conditions. The inhabitants, who had called them, admitted to having squatted there some time ago. They had all their belongings there.

Both the suspected burglars and the squatters were detained and summoned for a speedy trial in the town.