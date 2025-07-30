Driver causes chaos by travelling 30km in wrong direction against flow of traffic on Malaga motorway

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 15:30 Share

More than 50 people got on their phones to alert police about a motorist driving in the wrong direction on the A-45 motorway near Antequera in Malaga province on Monday, 28 July. The 65-year-old woman was intercepted by the police after 30 kilometres of travelling against the flow of traffic and arrested for an offence against road safety. Despite the chaos, only one person was slightly injured.

The first report came around 1.45pm. Witnesses said that they had come across a dark grey Seat that was heading in the wrong direction at kilometre 85 of the A-45 road, heading to Antequera. According to them, the reckless driver had already caused one accident a little earlier.

The calls to 112 emergency service hotline and the Guardia Civil did not stop until the police managed to locate the car. The driver's actions had reportedly caused three accidents, as other motorists were trying to swerve and avoid collisions. One of them crashed into a barrier (at kilometre 82) and two other vehicles collided (at kilometre 90). A third accident happened at kilometre 102.

The police managed to intercept the car at kilometre 75. The 65-year-old woman was arrested. She showed no signs of being under the influence of alcohol or other substances. For now, the reason for her reckless driving is unknown.