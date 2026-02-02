Malaga weather: access to Torcal de Antequera cut off by heavy snow

The Torcal de Antequera nature reserve in Sierra del Torcal dawned covered in snow on Monday.

Snow forced the closure of road access to the Torcal de Antequera nature reserve, in the centre-north of Malaga province, on Monday 2 February.

The site, famous for its unique karst limestone formations, was blanketed in white following a sharp drop in temperatures across the region.

Employees at the visitor centre arrived at work at around 9am to find heavy snowfall covering the main tracks and parking areas. After assessing the treacherous conditions of the mountain passes and consulting the latest weather forecasts, management decided to close the reserve to the public and block access at the main entrance.

The closure aimed to prevent accidents on the steep, winding roads that lead to the heart of the reserve.