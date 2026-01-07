Six people injured in head-on collision between two cars in Malaga province

Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 15:13 Share

Six people have been injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the A-384 road in Antequera on Tuesday evening.

The emergency services received a call reporting the incident at 8.30pm. The collision took place at kilometre 115 of the road.

Zoom CPB

The emergency health services, the Guardia Civil, a road maintenance unit and firefighters were mobilised to the scene. The latter rescued five people trapped inside the vehicles. There was one more person injured.

All victims (two women and four men) were treated at the scene and later taken to hospitals in Antequera and Malaga city.