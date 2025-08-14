Seven things not to miss this summer on a visit to the Sierra Norte de Málaga

Javier Almellones Málaga Thursday, 14 August 2025, 17:41 Share

Sierra Norte de Málaga, formerly known as Nororma, officially became a district in the province a few years ago, comprising seven municipalities: Archidona, the four 'Villanuevas' (del Rosario, del Trabuco, de Tapia and de Algaidas) and the two 'Cuevas' (Bajas and de San Marcos).

Sierra Norte de Málaga is a well-defined tourist destination that can be enjoyed all year round.

Plaza Ochavada - Archidona's most emblematic square - is at the heart of the historic centre. Keep in mind that it is best to visit it in the evening if you go in the summer, as there is almost no shade during the day. There, you can dine and drink in a variety of restaurants and bars.

It is one of the most original squares not only in Malaga but also in the whole of Andalucía. Its originality lies in the perfect combination of different styles such as French 18th-century and Andalusian Mudejar.

Archidona's fortress is another site where you need to have the high temperatures in mind when you visit in the summer. It is best to go by car and leave the hike for another season.

View from Archidona's castle (top), rafting on the Genil and the nocturnal pilgrimage in Archidona SUR

The fortress is located on a hill overlooking the fertile land now covered with olive trees. The best time to walk along the paths is early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

From many of the fortress's corners you can clearly see the Peña de los Enamorados mountain, as described in the famous legend of the tragic lovers Tello and Tagzona. Inside, you can also visit the Mozarabic culture interpretation centre.

Malaga is one of the few Spanish provinces that gives you the opportunity to go rafting in the summer, thanks to the stretch of the Genil river that passes through the villages of Cuevas Bajas.

This tributary of the Guadalquivir flows down with wild waters thanks to the release from the nearby Iznájar reservoir. Ocio Aventura Cerro Gordo is just one of the companies that you can book an adventure with. They offer various levels of difficulty and prices.

At the foot of the San Jorge mountain range in Villanueva del Trabuco awaits one of the most original experiences in the province of Malaga - Parque del Arborismo, managed by Pindongos. There, children and adults can do up to three different zip-line circuits through the trees. For added adrenaline, there are safe suspension bridges.

The summer carnival and traditional molletes. SUR

On a trip to the Sierra Norte de Málaga, you must try some of its most traditional products.

These include extra virgin olive oils, sausages, pistachios, molletes (bread baps) and homemade cakes.

On 14 August, visitors can experience the only noctural pilgrimage in the province of Malaga, which marks the start of one of the great inland fairs.

Hundreds of Archidona locals will climb up to the castle hill and stay there until the early hours of the morning. There will be two masses in honour of the Virgin Mary, which will take place at midnight and at 6am.

The attractive summer carnival of Villanueva del Trabuco is part of the fair taking place between 11 and 15 September. It is a great opportunity for locals and visitors to dress up and have fun.

On the Saturday of the fair, you can hear local music bands perform. What is even more special about this festival is that it is a recent tradition, born out of the desire of locals to have fun.