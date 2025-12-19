Religious school teacher investigated on suspicion of sexual assault of pupil in Malaga province town

A teacher working in a religious school in Antequera in the north of Malaga province is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault of a student. According to police sources, the teacher at the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús school, run by the salesian religious congregation, was arrested, but then provisionally released by the court while the investigation continues.

The investigation, which has been carried out by the family and women's unit of the National Police in Antequera, was initiated following a complaint from the girl, who reported that the teacher had approached her from behind and rubbed up against her in the school playground.

After enquiries, the police arrested the teacher on 21 November. Although the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) has communicated the suspect's provisional release, he is still under investigation.

The school headmaster has stated that the school is "collaborating with the justice system" and waiting for a decision in order to "take the appropriate measures". At the moment, the teacher under investigation is on sick leave.