Rafting on the Genil's river rapids: a paddle on the semi-wild side

There is an iconic film starring Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon, among others, in which the main characters make a thrilling whitewater rafting descent down a dangerous river. The River Wild is the title of this feature-length film from the 1990s, which piqued the interest of many to try this sport that had been practised for years in the north of Spain.

Then, almost a couple of decades ago some visionaries decided to take advantage of the Genil river's water flow from Iznájar reservoir to go rafting.

As a result, many intrepid people have managed to put the Malaga village of Cuevas Bajas, located in the north of the province of Malaga right on the border with the province of Cordoba, on the tourist, and especially the rafting, map.

Unlike in the movie, here the waters run fast but only in short bursts. Iznajar is the largest reservoir in Andalucía, which for years has not maintained a steady water level to reassure the water authorities, so it is periodically forced to release water so those waters can continue their course downhill with a few more reservoirs and irrigation channels to fill along the way before finally feeding into the Guadalquivir river. To sum up, it is a regulated stretch of water - more tame, less wild.

Those who pass through the municipality of Cuevas Bajas every day, from spring to autumn, take advantage of all this wet stuff, especially when rafting down the turbid waters of the Genil as it snakes downhill.

Rafting can also be done from Benamejí, which picks up the Genil after Cuevas Bajas, although then the waters are in the territory of Cordoba and not Malaga.

Rafting has now become an established activity in this area. In fact, especially in summer, it has become one of the driving forces behind inland tourism in this region located in the north-eastern part of Malaga province.

No previous boating experience is necessary. That said, it is at least advisable to be able to swim. You must also be able to listen very carefully to the instructors in order to carry out the few actions that are required of you under their guidance.

Ducking down to avoid being hit on the head by a tree branch, paddling when necessary or jumping into the water as a celebratory finale to the rafting experience are just some of the efforts required in this adventure.

Teamwork

Being in the raft is all about teamwork, where even the youngest child has an important role to play. In fact, it is an activity that can be done as a family with children from six years of age (even younger if closely supervised by their parents). The river, although fast at times, is not very deep and the guides know exactly where the possible dangers are located.

Unlike in the film, where Meryl Streep turns into the heroine, there is no Kevin Bacon taking anyone hostage. That's not to say that it's not a thrilling experience.

From putting on a wetsuit and helmet in the middle of summer to jumping from a small bridge over the river are some of the experiences that are not so common in our daily lives and make this experience on the Genil full of excitement and adrenaline.

Some people have only done it once, but know that they will do it again with their child when they are older or with a group of friends to celebrate a stag or hen party or a birthday.

This sport is relatively simple in appearance. An inflatable raft and a handful of people equipped with paddles and life jackets who let themselves be carried along by the current of the river. Always under the supervision of a guide who makes sure that there is no reckless behaviour on board.

Adventure company

It is not as easy as it looks - just ask the people running OcioAventura Cerro Gordo, a watersports adventure company from Cuevas Bajas built around this experience. They have accumulated anecdotes of all kinds dealing with some clients. Some tales can be shared, others are best forgotten.

Some people complain about the price for two hours of adrenaline. Almost 40 euros per adult (children, a little less, for a change). It's two hours of entertainment that you won't find for hundreds of kilometres around, with all the safety equipment and expert guidance included in the price. But there will always be those who moan about the expense. What you spend on the rafting can be recouped in part by what you save when you decide to have lunch in the village. The bars in Cuevas Bajas also make you want to come back for more, as does the rafting - it's wild enough.