One of the founders of Lobo Park in Antequera dies in hospital after fire at the wolf reserve

Daniel Weigend, one of the founders of Lobo Park in Antequera in the north of Malaga province, has died in hospital after a fire broke out in one of the houses on the site. Staff at the park said that he was still trying to put out the flames when the emergency services arrived.

It happened on Monday 21 July in a property located inside the well-known wolf reserve. At around 3.35pm, the 112 emergency telephone number operators received a call alerting them to the incident and the fire brigade, Local Police and health services were activated.

While the firefighters smothered the flames, an ambulance crew transferred a 58-year-old man to Antequera Hospital for smoke inhalation, sources at the emergency coordination centre told SUR. Three days later, on 24 July, Daniel died for reasons that have not been specified by the hospital.

Lobo Park, via its Facebook page, has issued a statement in which it has mourned the death of the "soul" of the park. The full post read..."Dear friends of Lobo Park,

"It is with deep sorrow that we must inform you of a tragedy that occurred in our Lobo Park last week. Daniel Weigend, the heart and soul of our park, lost his life while attempting to extinguish a fire that had broken out in one of the buildings.

"It is hard for us to comprehend this tragedy. We find comfort in our ongoing work, which continues without pause.

"True to his sense of responsibility, Daniel had laid the groundwork for the park's seamless continuation many years ago. In his spirit, we will continue to share with our visitors the ecological importance of wolves, their biology, and their social behavior.

"Starting tomorrow, Thursday, our Lobo Park will be open to you once again.

"We look forward to seeing you,

"The Lobo Park team"